GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) — The Town of Grabill and the NewAllen Alliance (NAA) announced Tuesday a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Sept. 1 at 3:00 p.m. to celebrate the completion of the town’s Downtown Streetscape Project and façade improvements at the Country Shoppes of Grabill.

These projects were part of East Allen’s Rural Revival Regional Development Plan and the NAA’s Indiana Regional Stellar Communities designation.

Funding for the projects came from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

State and local officials, as well as business owners, property owners and community committee members have been asked to participate.

The ceremony will be held outdoors next to Grabill Hardware.