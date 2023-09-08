GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) – The Grabill Country Fair is back for its golden anniversary!

In 1973, the fair started out being pretty country, with folks dressed in long dresses. Ham and beans, homemade apple butter, and homemade bread were sold.

While things have changed and expanded over the years, the friendliness of the small town country fair remains the same. The H. Souder & Son’s General Store always attracts visitors. There is also the food, such as beef and noodles, chicken, walleye fish sandwiches, and plenty of desserts, including homemade ice cream.

The fair attracts 10,000 visitors annually and continues on Saturday. Visit the fair’s website to learn more and you can visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page for the forecast for the final day.