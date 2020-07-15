Grabill Country Fair canceled due to virus concerns

GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) — The Grabill Country Fair has been canceled amid the ongoing coronavirus threat.

The fair shared the news on its Facebook page Tuesday.

A statement on the fair’s website says “social distancing would be next to impossible for a crowd our size, and the health and safety of our faithful friends and neighbors, who attend each year, are our utmost concerns.”

The post said vendors would be contacted within a week to talk about registrations.

“Thanks for your support and understanding,” the post said.

It is with a heavy heart that I have to inform everyone that the Grabill Country Fair had been canceled for 2020…. Posted by Grabill Country Fair on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has forced popular events like the Three Rivers Festival, Germanfest and the Johnny Appleseed Festival to cancel this year.