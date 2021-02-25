Grab n’ Go Meal program to restart in March, reservations required

by: Corinne Moore

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Aging & In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana (AIHS) announced Thursday that it will resume its COVID-19 nutrition program outreach, Grab n’ Go Meal Distributions, starting in March.

AIHS said the program is in response to the continued nutritional needs from community-dwelling older adults.

Eligible individuals are those 60 years old and older and able to attend the meal pick-up. No alternate pickup person will be allowed, AIHS said. If you or your loved one is homebound, please call the Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 260-469-3036 to set up Meals on Wheels/Home Delivered Meals.

Reservations are now required and will be accepted starting March 1. A confirmation of date and time for pick-up of a two-week supply of shelf-stable meals will be provided, AIHS said. Space is limited, and reservations are made in the order they are received. To make a reservation call Sharri at 260-745-1200 ext. 234 or JC, 260-745-1200 ext. 280.

The drive thru meal pick-up will be held at Aging & In-Home Services, located at 8101 W. Jefferson Blvd. To participate, AIHS asks individuals to have their reservation, photo ID and telephone number accessible upon check-in. AIHS asks all attendees to remain in their vehicles during check-in and meal pickup. Masks are required.

Along with donations from the ‘Fill Their Plate’ campaign, AIHS said it received a $49,000 Emergency Relief Funding grant from the United Way of Allen County to restart this program.

