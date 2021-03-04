Grab ‘n Go meal program for older Hoosiers resumes after months-long pause

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a months-long pause, the Aging and In-Home Services (AIHS) of Northeast Indiana relaunched “Grab n’ Go” meal distributions this week, helping older Hoosiers facing food insecurity due to the pandemic.

From April to September 2020, AIHS served over 100,000 non-perishable meals to eligible individuals.

Thanks to a $49,000 Emergency Relief Funding grant from the United Way of Allen County, the program was able to resume in March. That grant goes to all the meals that will be distributed to recipients.

“We’re anticipating that [grant] will carry us for a few months,” said AVP of Community Resources and Services Kate Wiggins.

Reduced operations, however, will lead to less meals being passed out compared to last year. Meals will only be passed out twice a week, with distributions being moved to the AIHS center off Jefferson Boulevard. Wiggins estimates about distributing enough meals for 75 people per day.

Despite the smaller scale, the program has continued to make a difference for older people who were in need during the early months of the pandemic.

“They could focus on feeding the rest of their family, and that they had been limiting and rationing those meals to help them get through the winter if they weren’t going to the store,” Wiggins said.

Individuals 60 and older are eligible for the meal service. Due to high demand, all participants will need to register before picking up their meal. To reserve a pick-up time, call AIHS at 260-745-1200 ext. 234 or 260-745-1200 ext. 280. Meal distributions occur Wednesdays and Fridays at the AIHS center.