KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — You can find meal deals from now until April 2 as a celebration of the county’s first ever Savor Kosciusko.

Around 20 restaurants are participating in the weeklong event which includes discounted menu items, special menu items and more. According to the website, this event is being held to feature restaurants all around the county. Kosciusko County Chamber of Commerce is hosting this year’s food-filled event.

You can find a whole list of restaurants and their deals here.