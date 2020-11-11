Governor Holcomb to end Stage 5 this weekend: Too many have said ‘we’ll just ride it out’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced during his weekly COVID-19 update that Indiana would end Stage 5 of the Back on Track plan this weekend due to surging coronavirus numbers.

The state will focus on targeted restrictions for counties currently colored orange and red in the county metrics map. Indiana set a new daily record for new cases on Wednesday with 5,156. The positivity rate, which was 3.9 percent on Sept. 26. It now stands at 10.3 percent. Hospitals are seeing on average 210 new coronavirus cases a day.

During the news conference Holcomb said that Stage 5, which took effect on Sept. 26 has been viewed as a reason by many as a reason to go back to what it was like before the pandemic.

All counties in northeast Indiana are orange with LaGrange County being in the red.

This map assigns each county a color based on the average of scores assigned for the number of weekly cases per 100,000 and its seven-day positivity rate.

For counties in orange social gatherings of any kind, inside or outside are limited to 50 people. Community sporting events and tournaments may continue with attendance limited to participants, required personnel, and parents/guardians only.

For counties in red social gatherings of any kind, inside or outside are limited to 25 people. Local officials are asked to consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.