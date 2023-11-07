ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The superintendent of East Allen County Schools was recognized Tuesday as a Distinguished Hoosier, yet another accolade under Marilyn Hissong’s belt after serving the district in various roles for three decades.

Indiana governors have given out the award for more than 50 years to recognize outstanding residents. The award is meant for those who distinguish themselves with significant contributions to their communities, and whose qualities and actions endear them in the hearts and minds of Hoosiers, according to a release from EACS.

State Representative Dave Heine and Senator Tyler Johnson surprised Hissong with the certificate from the state at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

“Superintendent Hissong was very instrumental in getting the ‘Transition to Teaching’ program passed at State level,” Heine said. “She’s respected by all of us down at the State. We are very proud of her and so glad she’s our Superintendent.”

In September, it was announced Hissong was also named Indiana Superintendent of the Year for 2024. Hissong has spent 30 years with the EACS district.