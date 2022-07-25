FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Eric Doden said he first proposed a Zero Cost Adoption plan a year ago.

Now, as Indiana lawmakers consider abortion restrictions, Doden said Monday the need for his plan is even greater.

“I am hopeful the legislature will pass this important policy during the special session,” he said.

Doden’s plan would set aside $100 million to establish the State Adoption Fund to ensure “choosing life” is a financially cost-free decision for mothers and adoptive families. The plan would also use tax credits for those who adopt and to encourage donations to the fund.

Doden has found support from State Representative Tim Wesco, R-Osceola, who heard Doden speak on the topic on the same day Roe v Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court.

Wesco would consider using the money to help pregnant mothers choose adoption.

Wesco said some adoption agencies can charge $10,000 up front just to start the adoption process with no guarantee a child will ever become available.

Wesco said he has received “near unanimous support” from his fellow GOP state representatives.

The Indiana Senate included $45 million in its abortion bill to create a new Hoosier Families First Fund.