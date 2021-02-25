Gov. Holcomb to deliver Trine University’s Commencement Address

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks during a media availability from the Statehouse, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Indianapolis. Holcomb will have a low-key start to his second term on Monday as the coronavirus pandemic that has dominated the past year continues looming over the state. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Governor Eric Holcomb will deliver the address at Trine University’s Commencement on May 8, the university announced Thursday.

“Over the past year, Gov. Holcomb has provided outstanding leadership to the Hoosier state in the midst of unprecedented challenges,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., Trine University president. “We look forward to the insights and advice he will share with our graduates as they prepare to positively impact their communities, the nation and the world.”

Commencement will mark Holcomb’s second visit to Trine’s main campus as governor. The university said that in 2018, he received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from the university during the Touchstone and Homecoming Celebration Dinner. In 2016, as lieutenant governor, he spoke as part of Trine University’s Distinguished Speaker Series.

The Commencement ceremony begins at 10 a.m. in the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Inc. Athletic and Recreation Center on Trine’s main campus. The university said attendance will be limited to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Trine Broadcasting Network will offer a live stream of the event at livestream.com.