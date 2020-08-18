Gov. Holcomb requires body cams in state police, creates Equity Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – All Indiana state troopers will be required to wear body cameras by spring 2021. The requirement is one point on a list of changes Governor Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday to address ‘equity and inclusion’ in the Hoosier State.

“What I’ve laid out today are actions in a broad effort to make sure Indiana is a place where every Hoosier has an equal opportunity and access to achieve our founders’ vision of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Achieving that vision requires we address root causes and remove barriers that have built up for centuries.”

In addition to a body camera requirement for Indiana State Police, Governor Holcomb announced a plan to require a third-party review of state police and law enforcement academy curriculum and training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. He also committed to adding more civilians to the ILEA Training Board.

Indiana will soon have a Chief Equity, Inclusion and Opportunity Officer who will be responsible for improving equity, inclusion and opportunity across state government as well as change or remove hurdles in government workplaces and services the state provides. The officer will be a part of the governor’s cabinet and report directly to the governor.

“For my part, I commit to you that I will work to be a barrier buster. I commit to bring greater equity and opportunity within your state government and the services you entrust us to provide, so that every Hoosier can take full advantage of their gifts and potential,” Gov. Holcomb said.

The governor will also direct the Management Performance Hub to create a Public Disparity Data Portal.