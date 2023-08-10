Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks during a media availability from the Statehouse, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb honored dozens of Hoosier businesses Wednesday for staying in business for a long time, including a real estate agency in downtown Fort Wayne.

Feichter REALTORS, located at 435 E. Berry St., earned recognition from Gov. Holcomb by receiving the 2023 Century Award for 140 years of service in Indiana.

The company sold its first piece of real estate in 1883 and moved into its current location on Berry Street in 1948, said Kay L. Feichter, owner of Feichter REALTORS.

Feichter REALTORS was the only business from Allen County to receive the 2023 Century Award.