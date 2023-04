ALBION, Ind. (WANE) The passing of Ligonier Mayor Patricia “Patty” Fisel has prompted Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb to direct flags to be flown at half-staff in Noble County.

Fisel was serving her fourth term as mayor when she passed away on Tuesday, April 25.

According to Holcomb’s directive, flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset in Noble County on Sunday, April 30.