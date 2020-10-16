Gov. Holcomb announces appointee for Allen County Superior Court

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Friday, Governor Eric Holcomb announced Steven O. Godfrey as his appointee to the Allen County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

Godfrey will succeed Judge Wendy Davis who is running unopposed to be the next Allen County Circuit Court judge, according to the press release.

For the past two years, Godfrey has served as a magistrate with the Allen County Circuit Court. There he presides over criminal, civil, family, and child support cases, the release said. Godfrey also runs three problem solving courts: Veterans Court, Restoration Court as well as Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Court.

Godfrey earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Ball State University and a law degree from Valparaiso University.

Prior experience includes:

Clerking with the Allen Superior Court under Judges Surbeck and Thieme

Attorney at the Lake County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office where he remained for seven years

Attorney at the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office

Chief counsel of the Criminal Division at the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office He prosecuted the most serious of felonies committed in Allen County



The date that Godfrey will be sworn in as the judge of the Superior Court in Allen County has not been released.