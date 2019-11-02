Gov. Eric Holcomb stumps for Smith, Allen County Republicans at annual dinner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb spoke at the annual Allen County GOP Bean Dinner. It was the latest stop in a 10-city campaign to support Republican mayoral candidates ahead of the November 5 election.

Holcomb joined Fort Wayne mayoral candidate Tim Smith and Allen County’s other GOP candidates in encouraging their fellow Republicans to talk to their friends and family about voting Red on Tuesday. He said Republicans have a bright future in the state but it doesn’t hurt to get the message out to voters so close to election day.

“The Republican party has built not just a proud past of results but we’ve got good ideas for the future as well and so I’m making a point to support the team and get all over the state of Indiana. You can’t take anything for granted and you can’t leave any stone unturned,” said Holcomb.

Holcomb will be working his way to northern Indiana tomorrow and then will jump back down south on Sunday.

Democratic candidate Mayor Tom Henry responded in a statement to WANE 15: “I welcome Governor Eric Holcomb to town. His visit is an opportunity for us to show off all the positive momentum that is taking place in our great city. I look forward to working with him as we continue moving Fort Wayne forward…together.”

Henry and Smith will be in the WANE 15 studio Saturday morning. They will be participating in separate Meet the Candidate interviews for First News Saturday. The show starts at 7 o’clock in the morning.