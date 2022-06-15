FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After Monday night’s storm, many in Fort Wayne are cleaning up tree limbs and debris.

But what should residents do with the branches? Well, you’ll have to drop them off. The city will not collect tree branches or limbs.

Here’s where to take them:

City Utilities biosolids facility

6202 Lake Ave.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon until 6 p.m. Sunday

City Utilities has extended hours at its Biosolids Facility after the storm. Residents can drop off tree branches and tree limbs from residential areas.

Republic Services compost site

6231 MacBeth Road

Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. until noon Saturday



Republic Services will start accepting tree debris at their compost site at the landfill beginning Thursday morning. Residents will have to scale in and out so Republic is able to obtain weights on all incoming materials for tracking purposes with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. There will be no charge to residents.