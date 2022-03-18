FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Spring officially arrives on Sunday, but warmer temperatures have already brought the sound of birds chirping as they become more active in search of a place to nest.

Many of the species are regional migrants, meaning they are nearby throughout the year but become more active once the temperatures warm up. One of those species is the bluebird which scouts out nesting locations in the spring. According to Jonas Thor, General Manager at Wild Birds Unlimited, bluebirds really like manmade housing, so now is the time to set up your birdhouse and feed.

With the varying temperatures, bluebirds need fat to get through the colder days, in addition to calcium and protein to lay their eggs. That’s where mealworms come into play as a good source of food. Along with bluebirds, there are other species that are common to the area looking for food and locations to nest.

“Cardinals are a very popular backyard bird feeder bird. A lot of the woodpecker species, like the nuthatch and the downy woodpecker, are really fun and they love suet and fat foods, so they’re gonna go after that. Bluebird is especially attracted to dried worms and things like that”, explained Thor.

While birds may not nest in your yard, there are ways to can attract them. The key is having a steady source of food.

“If you send out food and seed regularly, so sunflower seeds, sunflower chips. We have seeded that is all out of the shell which is really popular among diverse because they don’t have to work so hard for it, but it can just go up and eat it,” said Thor. “Then when nesting season comes and they have younglings they can easily bring that food over to them as well.”

When setting up a bird feeder, the seed can attract other critters like squirrels. Thor said there are ways to deter these animals from getting to the feeder and keeping them away from the seed. These methods include adding protection to the pole that holds the feeder, putting the seed at the center of a birdbath, or getting seed that has a pepper component to it. While other critters will reject the seed due to the taste, birds will remain as they have different taste buds and won’t be affected.