Got ideas about Fort Wayne’s trail system? Fort Wayne Trails wants to hear from you

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne Trails, Inc. (FWT) is seeking input from trail users and non-trail users to learn about residents and trail use. This information will allow FWT to better prioritize projects and improve the overall trail experience for all users; current, past, and future.

By completing this survey, citizens will be assisting FWT in identifying ways that it can partner with local municipalities to improve the trail system and make it more accessible for all people. FWT advocates on behalf of all in our community to make sure the trail user experience is the best it can be.

The responses to the questions are confidential and the survey does not ask for personal contact information. All responses will be shared with municipal partners in an aggregate data report.

After completing the survey, respondents will have the opportunity to sign up for the FWT newsletter and be entered to win a $50 gift card to La Fogata Mexican Restaurant. This survey will be open until September 30th, 2021, and can be found at www.fwtrails.org/survey