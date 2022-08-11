FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crash on the intersection of U.S. 33 and Cook Road has closed down the road until further notice. Westbound traffic is still continuing.

Police say a motorcycle was headed north on U.S. 33 when a semitruck turned onto the road and the two collided. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Police weren’t able to confirm their identity.

The semitruck driver was uninjured.

Northbound U.S. 33 closed at 8:20 p.m. and Goshen Road closed at 8:30 p.m. Police say they don’t know when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story, WANE 15 will update as we learn more information.