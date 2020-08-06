Goshen Avenue roundabout opens to traffic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A major component of a a project to improve travel along Goshen Avenue and nearby neighborhoods has been completed.

A roundabout connecting Goshen Avenue, Sherman Boulevard and Irene Avenue opened to traffic Thursday morning. However St. Marys Avenue and Russell Avenue at Goshen have been closed as part of the next phase of the Goshen Avenue improvement project.

According to the City of Fort Wayne, the project, stretching from State to Cambridge Avenue, will improve traffic flow at the five-legged intersection that welcomes 18,500 vehicles each day from Goshen, Sherman and Lillian.

The addition of a dedicated center turn-lane from Sherman to Cambridge will serve nearly 50 businesses along the corridor. The improvement adds sidewalks, curbs, and ADA ramps on both sides of the street, connecting pedestrians to neighborhoods and businesses. Other enhancements include decorative LED lighting throughout the project, trees and shrubs and green infrastructure to control runoff, and an improved entrance and exit to Foellinger Theatre parking.