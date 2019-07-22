Gordmans partners with No Kid Hungry to battle child hunger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Gordmans and No Kid Hungry are teaming up to fight childhood hunger across the nation.

Gordmans, a popular department store, is working with the national nonprofit by offering food-themed back-to-school items. Fifty percent of the retail sales price will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

Every $5 donation to No Kid Hungry can provide up to 50 meals to a child, so every dollar raised at Gordmans has the potential to impact kids lives directly.

For more information, visit NoKidHungry.com or check out a Gordmans near you.