Google’s ‘Year in Search’ ad features now-shuttered Don Hall’s Guesthouse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Google has featured a longtime Fort Wayne hotel and conference center – one collapsed by the coronavirus pandemic – in its latest Year in Search ad.

Don Hall’s Guesthouse was shown in the ad, released earlier this month. A picture of the hotel’s front signboard displays the message “STAY STRONG STAY SAFE” in the ad.

Guesthouse closed in March, at the beginning of the pandemic. At the time, owner Tim Hall told WANE 15 that the “current state of affairs” severely impacted Guesthouse.

The Hall family acquired the old “Imperial House Hotel” in 1981 and turned it into Guesthouse.

Google’s Year in Search found that people around the world searched “why” most in 2020.