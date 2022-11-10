FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Community Harvest Food Bank will see a huge financial boost this holiday season thanks to Google and Feeding America.

Both organizations teamed up to provide funding to all 200 regional food banks in Feeding America’s network, and Community Harvest happens to be one of them.

Through the funding, Community Harvest will receive $250,000 over a 1-3 year span.

The funding will be used to support hunger relief programs and make improvements to the food bank’s technological capabilities.

“We’re so grateful for all of the support that we’ve received,” said Katie Savoie, director of development for Community Harvest. “The need is so high this holiday season, and it continues to grow with rising costs, so we are grateful for everything.”

Savoie also said the technology funding is especially vital because most of the money the food bank brings in goes toward food, and the funding should help improve the organization’s efficiency.

Demand for the food bank’s services have increased by nearly 70% in the last year, according to the organization.