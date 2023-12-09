FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Need a last-minute holiday gift? How about one that will make a change in the world?

GoodMrkt offers all sorts of products from apparel to homeware that look to do socially good things locally and globally.

WANE 15 was joined by Kimber Elmore, National Retail Sales Manager for GoodMrkt and Harry Cunningham Owner of GoodMrkt to talk about 12 Days of Good, which tells the stories of good of the brands featured at GoodMrkt.

You can find brands sold at GoodMrkt and more about their brand on their website.