FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –

Mother’s Day is a week away, and you still have time to grab the mother in your life the perfect gift. You can also do it while helping out good causes.

Each of goodMRKT’s items for sale helps an organization across the globe. You can learn more about that mission with co-founder Harry Cunningham in the interview above.

goodMRKT is located at Jefferson Pointe. It’s open 7 days a week. You can click here to learn more.