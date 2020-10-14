‘Goodbye until spring’: The Deck closing for season

The Deck at the Gashouse is shown Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Deck at The Gashouse will close for the season Wednesday.

The Deck said in a post on Facebook that “winter is setting in” and Wednesday is “the unofficial last day of Deck season.”

“This is goodbye until spring, where we hope life is staring to get back to a little normal,” the post said.

The Deck opened in May after a delay caused primarily by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ben Hall, owner of The Deck, told WANE 15 earlier this week that he was “getting close” to calling it a season as forecasts called for falling temperatures.

“The fact remains that once you start getting to the point where jackets and coats are a little more common, people’s willingness to come sit outside to eat or drink … there’s a cliff and we’re getting close to it,” Hall said.

Hall credited The Deck’s 80-person outdoor dining area for a successful season.