Good neighbor alert: Wabash City Schools student shares masks with bus driver, classmates

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – A student at Wabash City Schools got a kind shout-out on Tuesday after helping out his school bus driver and classmates.

According to a Facebook post from the Wabash City Schools District. a school bus driver reminded their kids to bring their own masks because of low supplies. That’s when young Aiden stepped up and brought his own masks to share with his classmates.

The Wabash City Schools Facebook page thanked Aiden for sharing, adding, “And I say to myself what a wonderful world!”