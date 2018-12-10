Gone Country: Alan Jackson coming to Fort Wayne

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Alan Jackson will perform at Fort Wayne's Memorial Coliseum on Friday, April 26, 2019. (Memorial Coliseum)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Country music star Alan Jackson will continue a tradition of “keepin’ it country” with a show in Fort Wayne.

Jackson will perform at the Memorial Coliseum on Friday, April 26 with special guest William Michael Morgan. Tickets go on sale Friday.

A Country Music Hall of Famer, Jackson has sold nearly 60 million albums worldwide and ranks as one of the 10 best-selling male vocalists of all-time in all genres. He has released more than 60 singles, including signature songs “Chattahoochee,” “Drive,” “Gone Country,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” and “Good Time," and earned more than 150 music industry awards.

Tickets for Jackson's Fort Wayne show will be available Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000, at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office or by visiting alanjackson.com/tour.