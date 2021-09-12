Golfers give back at 6th Annual Dave’s Golf Outing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There is a lot in store for the 6th Annual Dane’s Golf Outing Sunday.

Golfers today are giving back to benefit Riley Children’s Foundation at the Colonial Oaks Golf Club.

There are awards, prizes, lunch and a silent/online auction along with a round of golf.

Dane’s Golf Outing started as a single event to give back to the hospital that has given a family and families like theirs so much. The interest was so high that in 2017 the outing became The Dane Farlee Foundation, a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organization.