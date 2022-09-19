FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than $31,000 was raised in a golf tournament benefiting the YMCA’s Camp Potawotami.

Proceeds from the 31st annual tournament fund the construction of a new high ropes course, the YMCA said in a release. The new course is said to be more accessible and allow more campers to climb at one time.

“YMCA Camp Potawotami gives campers the opportunity to learn new skills, build confidence and make lasting friendships. We do this through intentional programming focused on a sense of accomplishment and belonging while also teaching positive character traits,” said Executive Director Karen Kasprzak.

“I am grateful to the sponsors and teams who participated. Participating in this Golf Outing demonstrates a great commitment to the children in our community,” Kasprzak said.