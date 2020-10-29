Golf season winding down for city courses

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — Time is running out to hit the links on city golf courses this year. The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department announced the following schedule for the three city golf courses for the rest of the 2020 season:

Foster Golf Course will remain open through Wednesday, November 11, and will continue to remain open until approximately December 23, weather permitting, with limited hours.

McMillen Golf Course will be open through Wednesday, November 11, and will continue to remain open, weather permitting, until November 21.

Shoaff Golf Course will close at the end of the business day, October 31, 2020.

For complete details about golf course hours, visit fortwayneparks.org.