FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne’s very own record label is hosting its 3rd annual music festival this week. Gold Top Records presents Goldstock 2023 and it features talented artists taking the stage on Thursday.

Heady of publicity Hailee Richmond and co-head of management Ella Yates stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the interview above.

Goldstock 2023 is this Thursday, November 30. The music festival is at the Sweetwater Performance Center, at Sweetwater. The music starts at 7 p.m. and is free to attend. You can click here to learn more.