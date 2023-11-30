FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — How would you like to win a record deal? Thursday local musicians gathered with the chance to have just that happen.

Local musicians gathered Thursday evening to show off their talent and showcase what Fort Wayne artists bring to the table. Participants in the festival also have the chance to get signed by Gold Top Records, a local recording company.

Gold Top Records or Gold Top Music Group is a part of Purdue Fort Wayne’s School of Music, where students can get hands-on experience in the music industry while still finishing their degrees. Gold Top Music Group also offers artists and bands the opportunity to be signed by the label. Currently, Gold Top has 4 signed artists and has released 22 songs.

At Thursday’s festivities bands and individual artists included; Natalie and Crew, Augmentasia, Man of the Flood, Loud Division, Veo, Jujubee, Punching Lucky, Calixandra, Antihero, and Never Neptune.

The festival began at 7 p.m. and was held at Sweetwater Performance Theatre.