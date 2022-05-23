LAKE JAMES, Ind. (WANE) – High gas prices are not only impacting vehicles, but also boats. If you are planning to head out on the lake this Memorial Day Weekend, be prepared to pay more.

Kirk Bowers is the Store Manager of the Corner Landing at Lake James. The store is a bait, tackle, and souvenir shop. It has been in business for over 20 years and is a one stop shop for everything you may need at the lake. This includes renting boats, pontoons, kayaks, and buying gas at the water’s edge.

Bowers says they are currently selling ethanal free premium boat gas for $5.64 a gallon. This is at least a dollar more expensive than it was last year.

Despite the higher prices, Bowers has not noticed a notable difference in boat traffic so far this year. The weather plays more of a role in how busy the lake traffic is and most boaters will pay the fuel price to enjoy the lake. Weather usually is the main driver of revenue for the Corner Landing; the business itself has not been impacted much by the higher prices, as Bowers only makes a small profit off of gas.

If you’re looking to save some gas on the lake, you can drive slower or spend more time idling. If you can find a more fuel efficient motor, that can also help.

Bowers says everyone is ready to welcome the big crowds over Memorial Day Weekend. The Lake James location is great because people come from various states; the lake is located along Interstate 69 and near Interstate 80/90.

There is a lot going on this weekend at Lake James, including Turtle races and a world record attempt at Tom’s Donuts. You can read about the world record attempt on their Facebook page.

To learn more about the Corner Landing, visit their website.