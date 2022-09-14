FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The popular Johnny Appleseed Festival has launched an app for guests to find “all the festival information you need.”

The app features lists of food and craft vendors and entertainment options, as well as an interactive map. It also offers specialty alerts, and answers to frequently asked questions.

The app launched just in time for the festival, set for Saturday and Sunday at Johnny Appleseed Park in Fort Wayne.

The Johnny Appleseed Festival smartphone app is available through the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store, or by scanning this QR code: