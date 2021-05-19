GoFundMe started to help family of teen killed in crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A community is mourning their friend and classmate, Brendyn Stump, 16, who passed away Monday from his injuries following a weekend crash. Now his former teams are coming together to remember him and pay it forward.

“He will dearly be missed and he’s watching over us and we are going to keep going because that’s what he’d want us to do,” Coach Brandon Durnell said.

Durnell was Brendyn’s Summit City Elite baseball coach. During the Zoom interview with WANE 15, Durnell had good things to say about the teen whose smile and work ethic would light up the gym and those around him.

“The team got to go to the hospital and say their goodbyes,” Durnell said. “It was tough. But he is in a better place. He was a believer and I’m very confident that he is in heaven.”

Monday came as a shock and left many of his teammates heartbroken over Brendyn’s passing.

Since then the Tippecanoe Valley and the Summit City have come together to remember the athlete. Brendyn played both basketball and baseball at Tippecanoe Valley. He also played on the Summit City Elite league in Fort Wayne.

His team is leaning on each other for support and is now rallying together to help the Stump family.

A GoFundMe* page has also been started to help pay for medical bills and other expenses the family might have.

Brendyn’s Summit City Elite team will play in a tournament next weekend and plan to honor of him on the court.

