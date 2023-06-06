FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, Indiana Sen. Andy Zay (R-Huntington) spoke at the 2023 Addiction Summit hosted by The Lighthouse.

“It’s important that I’m here to speak on behalf of the state and really support those that are doing the good work and God’s work,” Sen. Zay said.

The summit aimed to address addiction by bringing an end to the stigma surrounding drug use and opening the doors to recovery, according to The Lighthouse.

“When recovery is strong in a community, overdose rates drop,” said The Lighthouse Founder and Director Brandon Bower.

The end goal according to Bower is to show all those afflicted by addiction that there is hope and help available.

“Without a connection to community and God, we feel that recovery is empty,” Bower said. “There are a lot of people struggling that don’t know where to turn for help.”

The free event took place at The Lighthouse Community Center, and officials made Narcan available for all attendees.

The summit featured a number of speakers including Bower, Zay, Pastor Jimi Staton and Dr. Russ Gilliom.