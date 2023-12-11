FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne already has a Goddard School for Early Childhood Development, but a second could be coming to the Summit City.

On Monday the Fort Wayne Plan Commission held a public hearing where the team behind the development explained their proposal for a new Goddard School at 11309 Illinois Road.

Site plan submitted for Goddard School on Illinois Road.

The proposed development would be next to a neighborhood, and several residents attended the meeting to voice their displeasure.

“All of us have the same grievances, we’re all concerned about house evaluations, but really the view,” said Caitlin Goodrich who would become a neighbor to the new school. “We all bought into this neighborhood because we have this amazing view of a forest, it provides a great buffer between our homes and Illinois Road.”

The Illinois Road site is currently zoned for agricultural use. The application is requesting commercial zoning.

“What they’re proposing is leveling the whole thing,” Goodrich said. “And putting up a 30-foot building.”

The project will still receive a recommendation from the plan commission before it heads to the Fort Wayne City Council.