Goat Yoga takes over First Presbyterian Church

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – First Presbyterian Church hosted “goat yoga” Friday afternoon.

It’s a regular yoga class except instead of calming silence goats run around. Sometimes they wander and other times they climb on top of participants.

“Taking a class we hear all kinds of things about to being flexible enough or not strong enough. And when you throw goats in the mix, all that feat goes away,” said Sarah Evans, Baptiste Yoga.

Adding animals to yoga has been a therapeutic trend that’s becoming increasingly popular over the past few years as a way to relieve stress and improve mental health.

Baptiste Yoga plans on holding more Goat Yoga events. To hear when the events will be held, visit the company’s Facebook page.