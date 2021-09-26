Go Live: Spotlight on the Arts celebrates visual art attractions downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s art community was out celebrating their new designation as a statewide cultural art district.

The Go Live: Spotlight on the Arts event was held at the Arts United Center Saturday night. Featuring a team performance by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and the Fort Wyne Ballet for an hour-long program of classics including excerpts from Sleeping Beauty and Copeland’s “Hoedown.”

“I’m thrilled to see this type of activity happening in our community,” said Dan Ross, Vice President of Community Development for Arts United. “Fort Wayne is a city that is on the move. And it is so exciting to see these arts and cultural activities blossoming in our downtown area, adding to the vitality of the community.

Go Live encourages audiences to rediscover arts and cultural experiences, live and in person. The event comes after Fort Wayne was designated as Cultural District and hub for arts and culture in Northeast Indiana.