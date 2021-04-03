Go Baby Go hosts ‘Get Your Keys Day’ with customized cars for children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Go Baby Go hosted “Get Your Keys Day” with customized cars for children with varying abilities at the Turnstone’s Plassman Athletic Center on Saturday morning.

A Go Baby Go car recipient.



The group gathers for a team picture.

Another Go Baby Go rider!

Audrey Bruce, an occupational therapy doctoral student at Huntington University in Fort Wayne, Indiana, started a Go Baby Go program to serve the Northeast Indiana region. The program combines the skills of physical therapists, occupational therapists, engineers, and community volunteers to modify children’s battery-powered cars into a mobility device.

The children were able to get their cars, which were adjusted to meet their needs, on this special day. Both parents and children appeared to be excited about the day.

