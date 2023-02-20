FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can help name the mascot for the Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show.

In honor of the 50th annual show, an official mascot is being introduced– a gnome.

After asking Facebook followers for name ideas, the choices were narrowed down to five: Ernie, Gnorm, Gnomeo, Homey the Gnomey, or Sprout.

Head to the website to vote. The winning name will be announced on the first day of this year’s show.

The Home & Garden Show is March 2 – 5. The 50th anniversary also includes a virtual scavenger hunt, a giveaway, community performances, and a special celebration, according to a release from the event’s organizers.