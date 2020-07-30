GM wants to build 1,000 more pickups a month at Fort Wayne Assembly

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — General Motors plans to increase production at its Fort Wayne Assembly truck plant to help meet growing customer and dealer demand for its Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size pickup trucks.

With the production increase, the plant will be able to build about 1,000 more pickup trucks each month, GM said.

To put this into context, according to GM’s website, Fort Wayne Assembly already builds more than 1000 trucks each day.

The plant is still developing the staffing plan to support this production increase. CEO Mary Barra said the company would add 200 workers at Fort Wayne Assembly to meet this demand.

The workers will likely be transferred from other GM factories, according to Barra.

This increased demand for pickups is good news for GM, as the company lost $806 million from April through June after two months of plant closures caused by the coronavirus.

GM counts its revenue when vehicles are shipped from factories, so it had little money coming in for about seven weeks in April and May.

The company is seeing signs of improvement in some areas such as strong sales of pickup trucks and new full-size SUVs.