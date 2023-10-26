FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – General Motors is hosting a drive-through Electronic Recycling Day on Thursday, October 26th from 4 to 7 p.m. at its Fort Wayne Assembly facility, 12200 Lafayette Center Road, Roanoke.

The following items will be accepted at no charge:

Electronics including computers, laptops, printers, keyboards, mice, cable & satellite boxes, modems, stereo components, DVD players, speakers and small household appliances

Lights bulbs – CFLs, LEDs, 4′ and 8′ fluorescent bulbs

Small batteries – AAA, AA, C, D and 9 volt

Small scrap metal items (no scrap items with refrigerant)

There is a cost to recycle TVs and monitors:

$2.00 – all sizes of flat screen computer monitors

$20.00 – 29″ and smaller TVs/CRT monitors

$30.00 – 30″ and larger TVs/CRT monitors

According to a press release from the company, Electronic Recycling Day is part of GM’s efforts to ensure a sustainable future for the global community through environmental compliance, stewardship and innovation. Worldwide, GM recycles 90% of its manufacturing waste. Fort Wayne Assembly makes every effort to recycle anything possible, from food waste to cardboard. The plant also generates almost 30% of its electricity from landfill gas.