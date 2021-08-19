GM to hold drive-thru ‘Electronic Recycling Day’ Aug. 26

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – General Motors (GM) is holding a drive-through Electronic Recycling Day on Aug. 26.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fort Wayne Assembly facility, located at 12200 Lafayette Center Rd in Roanoke, the public is invited to recycle a number of electronics.

“As a major employer in Allen County, we want to do our part to help our employees and the community be environmentally responsible,” said Gary Duff, executive plant director. “Our hope is this small effort will help ensure we are all able to properly dispose of these electronics rather than seeing them end up in landfills.”

The following items will be accepted for recycling at no charge:

Electronics including computers, laptops, monitors, printers, keyboards, mice, cable/satellite boxes, modems, stereo components, DVD players, speakers, and small household appliances.

Lights bulbs – CFLs, LEDs, 4’ & 8’ fluorescent bulbs

Small batteries – AAA, AA, C, D, & 9 volt

Small scrap metal items (no scrap items with refrigerant)

There is an additional cost for TVs and Monitors:

$2 – all sizes of flat screen computer monitors

$20– 29 inches and smaller TVs/CRT monitors

$30 – 30 inches and larger TVs/CRT monitors

GM’s Fort Wayne Assembly makes every effort to recycle anything possible from food waste to cardboard, the company said. GM said it recycles 90$ of its manufacturing waste worldwide.

“As we do our part to protect the environment, we encourage the entire community to reuse, repurpose

and recycle,” Duff said.

GM said Electronic Recycling Day is part of its efforts to ensure a sustainable future for the global community through environmental compliance, stewardship and innovation. In addition to its recycling efforts, Fort Wayne Assembly generates nearly 30% of its electricity from landfill gas.