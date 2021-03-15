GM to hire 150 part-time workers for spring, summer work at Fort Wayne Assembly

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — General Motors has announced plans to hire 150 temporary part-time workers at its Fort Wayne Assembly plant.

The workers will be part of the production team for the spring and summer, GM said. Pay is $16.67 per hour, with a 5 percent shift premium for second shift and a 10 percent premium for third shift.

GM provided this additional information:

Must be at least 18 years of age and eligible to work in the United States.

Applicants must be willing to work flexible shift hours, any shift, any day with little notice.

Part-time temporary employees are eligible for health care and paid holidays on their 91 st calendar day of employment.

calendar day of employment. Part-time temporary employees are limited to working a maximum of 32 hours per week.

Must report for work on time to support production startup and throughput goals.

Must possess good physical stamina and coordination. Could be required to stand and/or walk for long periods daily while frequently bending, twisting, reaching and periodically lifting up to 40 lbs.

This interested in applying for the positions can CLICK HERE.

GM said its hiring process takes 2-4 weeks to complete. Applicants must be complete comprehensive assessments and pass hair drug testing and a background check.