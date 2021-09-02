GM to halt regular production at Fort Wayne Assembly week of Sept. 6

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) General Motors announced Thursday that it will suspend production of vehicles at several assembly plants, including the one in Fort Wayne, as a result of the ongoing microchip shortage.

The plant builds GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks.

Fort Wayne Assembly will halt regular production the week of September 6 with full production set to resume the week of September 13. A GM spokesperson told WANE 15 that during the downtime the plant will concentrate on the repair and shipment of unfinished vehicles.

In addition to the Fort Wayne Assembly, plants in Mexico, Missouri, Canada, Michigan and Tennessee will halt production for varying lengths of time.