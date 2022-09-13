FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — General Motors will not hold its weekly hiring event until at least late October, as staffing levels at Fort Wayne Assembly are sufficient.

GM made the announcement said Tuesday.

“These weekly hiring events have been extremely successful in providing us with the needed personnel to maintain our current operations,” said Cherry Weiland, Assistant Plant Director.

Fort Wayne Assembly started weekly on-site hiring events in May to hire temporary workers for the summer.

They could resume in late October, GM said, “if there is a need.”

Anyone still interested in a part-time temporary production worker position with GM can apply at careers.gm.com. Select “Roanoke” under the location search.