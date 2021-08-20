GM looking to hire over 200 employees at Aug. 25 job fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – General Motors (GM) Fort Wayne Assembly has more that 200 open positions and will be hosting a job fair with onsite interviews on Wednesday.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2135 S. Hanna St in Fort Wayne, GM will be conducting on the spot hiring for part-time production workers – pending onsite drug screens and background checks. Starting wage is $16.67 per hour and employees are eligible for holiday pay, vacation, and healthcare after 90 days.
“To continue meeting customer demands for our high-quality trucks, we have an immediate need to hire 200 more job seekers to become part of our team,” said Gary Duff, Fort Wayne Assembly plant executive director. “We are committed to the Fort Wayne community and are pleased to be adding quality, local job opportunities.”
GM said all COVID-19 safety protocols must be followed including using masks when inside the facility, physical distancing and regular sanitizing cycles during the job fair.
Click here to visit the GM careers site and view the job description and work requirements. Interested
candidates can apply now online before the career fair.