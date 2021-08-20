GM looking to hire over 200 employees at Aug. 25 job fair

This image provided by General Motors shows the GM Logo. The U.S. government’s highway safety agency approved a request by General Motors to recall four 2021 vehicle makes due to a malfunctioning air bag warning light. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday, June 11, 2021, that the cars in question include the Buick Envision, Cadillac CT4 and CT5, Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Corvette, Suburban and Tahoe, and GMC Yukon and Yukon XL. (General Motors via AP)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – General Motors (GM) Fort Wayne Assembly has more that 200 open positions and will be hosting a job fair with onsite interviews on Wednesday.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2135 S. Hanna St in Fort Wayne, GM will be conducting on the spot hiring for part-time production workers – pending onsite drug screens and background checks. Starting wage is $16.67 per hour and employees are eligible for holiday pay, vacation, and healthcare after 90 days.

“To continue meeting customer demands for our high-quality trucks, we have an immediate need to hire 200 more job seekers to become part of our team,” said Gary Duff, Fort Wayne Assembly plant executive director. “We are committed to the Fort Wayne community and are pleased to be adding quality, local job opportunities.”

GM said all COVID-19 safety protocols must be followed including using masks when inside the facility, physical distancing and regular sanitizing cycles during the job fair.

Click here to visit the GM careers site and view the job description and work requirements. Interested

candidates can apply now online before the career fair.