MARION, Ind. (WANE) — General Motors plans to build 1 million electric vehicles by 2025, and the automaker will lean on its Marion plant for help.

GM announced Thursday plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its Marion Metal Center plant to support its electric vehicle production. The plant will be renovated and expanded by 6,000 square feet to accommodate increased operations.

The Marion Metal Center plant provides blanks, stampings and sheet metal assembly to GM assembly plants throughout North America. It employs more than 750 workers.

“While this investment prepares the facility for our All-Electric Future, it’s really an investment in our talented Marion team and will keep the plant working for many years to come,” said Gerald Johnson, GM’s executive vice president of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability. “This investment is another example of the company bringing everyone along and investing in the people who make manufacturing a competitive advantage for GM.”

Two new press lines will be added, and GM will upgrade its press and add new dies as part of the investment.

The upgrades will support production of GM’s future EV models including the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Hummer EV and HUMMER EV SUV, and the Cadillac LYRIQ.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb attended Thursday’s announcement and praised GM’s investment in the state.

“Indiana is the number one ranked manufacturing production state in America per capita and ranks in the top three for automotive vehicles,” the governor said. “It’s exactly because of investments like GM’s in advanced technology and future-focused solutions that will ensure Indiana will continue to be a leader in tomorrow’s manufacturing, making the products that power and redefine mobility the world over.”

Construction and installation of the new equipment is expected to begin later this year. The expanded operations will start in late 2024.